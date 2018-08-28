Zuma tried to calm me down after Gupta offer - Vytjie Mentor

Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor says Jacob Zuma constantly tried to calm her down after Ajay Gupta had offered her a ministerial job.

The former president walked in on her 2010 meeting with Gupta in a lounge at the family’s compound in Saxonwold‚ Johannesburg‚ Mentor told the state capture inquiry on Tuesday.

Mentor said Gupta had earlier promised her a job as a minister of public enterprises if she cancelled the South African Airways route between Johannesburg and Mumbai.

“He [Ajay] said they often put word to the president for people to become ministers‚” Mentor explained.