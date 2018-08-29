DA wants Ramaphosa, Zuma to testify in state capture inquiry
The call by the DA for President Cyril Ramaphosa to appear before the State Capture Commission of Inquiry is an attempt to deflect public attention from their failing coalition partnerships.
This is according to Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Khusela Diko, in response to a statement by the DA’s chief whip in parliament John Steenhuisen, calling for both Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma to appear before the inquiry taking place in Parktown, Johannesburg.
“This is just politicking. The DA needs to deflect attention from their collapsing coalitions and irregular activities in Tshwane amongst other municipalities,” said Diko, referring further questions to the ANC.
Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa and Zuma should appear before the commission as they were in charge when the alleged state capture took place.
“Ultimately, the former and current presidents of the ANC, Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa, were in charge of the government the party led during the height of state capture. They must both be called to testify so that we may learn what role they played,” said Steenhuisen.
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo is chairing the commission that aims to uncover the extent of state capture allegedly by the Gupta family. So far, former finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor and former CEO of government communications and information systems Themba Maseko have testified.
Jonas testified, under oath, that Ajay Gupta threatened to kill him should he disclose the offer to make him a minister and pay him R600-million. He also revealed that Ajay boasted that his family “controlled everything”.
“He said you must understand that we are in control, of everything. The national prosecuting authority, the Hawks, the national intelligence agency and the old man will do anything that we tell him to do,” Jonas told the commission on Friday last week.
ANC's head of presidency Zizi Kodwa said that Steenhuisen and the DA were making "mockery" of the state capture commission.
"You can't, outside of this commission, invite people. They [DA] are not a commission, it is a function of this commission [to invite people]," he said.
"That's why we say for an example, we can't on the basis of testimony given by people here begin to analyse the character of witnesses. We are running a public trial parallel of the commission. We can't already arrive at some conclusions about what certain testimony means and says. Let's allow the judge, let's allow the commission to proceed."
He said that the commission will invite either Ramaphosa or Zuma "if the commission, in its own wisdom, sees any need for any individuals who may be implicated" to appear before it.
Kodwa also called on the DA "not to undermine the Zondo Commission".