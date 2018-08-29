DA wants Ramaphosa, Zuma to testify in state capture inquiry

The call by the DA for President Cyril Ramaphosa to appear before the State Capture Commission of Inquiry is an attempt to deflect public attention from their failing coalition partnerships.

This is according to Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Khusela Diko, in response to a statement by the DA’s chief whip in parliament John Steenhuisen, calling for both Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma to appear before the inquiry taking place in Parktown, Johannesburg.

“This is just politicking. The DA needs to deflect attention from their collapsing coalitions and irregular activities in Tshwane amongst other municipalities,” said Diko, referring further questions to the ANC.

Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa and Zuma should appear before the commission as they were in charge when the alleged state capture took place.

“Ultimately, the former and current presidents of the ANC, Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa, were in charge of the government the party led during the height of state capture. They must both be called to testify so that we may learn what role they played,” said Steenhuisen.