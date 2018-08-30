Ajay Gupta told former government communications head Themba Maseko that Jacob Zuma would “sort out” any minister who refused to hand over their advertising budget to him.

Ajay also boasted that Zuma‚ who was president at the time‚ had dinner with his family on a weekly basis and claimed ministers were “summoned” by the president or to their Saxonwold home when they were “not cooperating".

“He said listen‚ this is how things are going to work … you must go to all the departments‚ talk to ministers‚ tell them to transfer all the budgets into … the GCIS [Government Communication and Information System] account.

“He said your only job is to ensure that the money comes to me and The New Age newspaper‚” Maseko said‚ adding that Ajay Gupta’s “aggressive” demeanor left him with the impression that he was issuing an “instruction” to him.