Vytjie: Hawks told me to remove Zuma’s name from my statement

Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor says a Hawks officer pressured her into removing former president Jacob Zuma’s name from her criminal complaint against the Gupta family.

She said he previously told her “that I have complained about President Zuma and I have tied their hands”.

“He had problems with where I said there is a corrupt relationship between the Guptas‚ the president and his son.” The Zondo Inquiry into state capture was provided with a copy of Mentor’s typed statement‚ which showed that Zuma’s name had been “struck through”.