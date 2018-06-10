The civil rights watchdog AfriForum says it is considering legal action over the issue of expropriation of land without compensation.

Ernst Roets‚ deputy CEO of AfriForum‚ said the organisation had notified Parliament in writing that it would consult its legal team regarding the option to declare the process entailing that Section 25 of the Constitution be amended to empower the state to expropriate property without compensation as illegal.

“This follows after attempts by the parliamentary committee – which was compiled with the objective to revise the Constitution – to consult with the public regarding the amendment of Section 25 already had to bid defiance to various procedural crises‚” Roets said.

He said it appeared that the process related to gaining the public’s input had been manipulated from the beginning to reach an outcome that would support the ruling party’s stance.