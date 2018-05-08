AfriForum Youth says it has sent a letter to Volkswagen (VW) SA regarding a recent advertisement in which VW encourages young people of colour to apply for and take part in a competition to become a Volkswagen racing driver.

The organisation said one of its members who wanted to apply was not accepted because he is white.

“I hoped that the competition would give me the opportunity to start a career as a VW race driver‚ but because I am not of colour I am refused that opportunity‚” said JP Peens‚ a member of AfriForum Youth.

In the letter by AfriForum Youth‚ which was also sent to VW headquarters in Germany on Monday‚ the organisation demanded that the race criteria be abolished.

“We cannot idly stand by and watch how white youth are not being granted the same opportunities as other groups merely based on the colour of their skin‚” said Henk Maree‚ head of AfriForum Youth.

Maree said AfriForum Youth intended to approach the Equality Court should VW not let go of its race-based acceptance requirement for this competition.