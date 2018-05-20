The civil rights organisation AfriForum has criticised what it calls the premature “conviction” of Nick Mallett and Naas Botha following the walk-out of Ashwin Willemse during a live SuperSport rugby broadcast on Saturday – blaming it on “anti-white” sentiment.

Willemse‚ a former Springbok‚ stormed off the set after an apparent disagreement with his co-presenters‚ Botha and Mallett‚ saying he would not be patronised by two individuals who had played in the apartheid era.

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel said the organisation found it regrettable that an outburst with an apparent racial undertone had happened during the broadcast.

He added that AfriForum believed in a society where mutual recognition and respect between communities were promoted.

“Yesterday evening’s incident‚ however‚ can only exacerbate racial polarisation.”

He said it was “especially worrisome” that Minister of Sport Tokozile Xasa and DA leader Mmusi Maimane had – in their reaction to “this regrettable incident” - decided that Botha and Mallett should carry the blame.

This despite no investigation into the incident yet.