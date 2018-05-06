How the once gallant Azapo faded into political obscurity

While some people were happy to celebrate the 40th birthday of the Azanian People's Organisation (Azapo) last weekend, were it not for some chance comments on social media, this momentous occasion would have gone unnoticed by many.

Put more directly, when someone wished Azapo well on its 40th birthday, many asked: Oh, so is Azapo still alive? Younger members of the public wondered aloud: What was Azapo in the first place?

These are valid questions, for the simple reason that Azapo has been absent from the public domain, conceding the stage to everyone, ranging from the EFF to AfriForum. A great pity.

When it was formed in 1978, Azapo undertook to continue the work that had been started by Steve Biko and his comrades in mobilising black people to take their destiny into their own hands, rather than relying on some saviours from Robben Island or exile.

Stripped to its barest essentials, the Black Consciousness philosophy that Biko lived and died for is about self-knowledge, which in turn engenders self-pride whose by-product is a zeal for self-reliance.

While Biko could play the game of politics with the best of them, he always went back to the basics - if conscious of who they are, black people could do anything to self-sustain. If they as a community are self-sustainable, they became a threat to the status quo that relied on cheap black labour.

Biko's detractors laughed when he went around teaching people about planting their own vegetables, setting up clinics, bursary schemes and other self-help projects. To these critics, this was not revolutionary work. Revolutionary work was planting bombs and burning things down.