Fatigued old poyisa trying out Ndosi's not-so-new tricks

All bark, where's the bite?

The poor fellow came out garbed in military fatigues and declared that's how he was going to be attired until the criminals ruling the streets are "tired and retired".

Vera will give him that much for some pathetic rhyme but she will wait and see if the general attired in military fatigues mouthing tired old slogans is not fatigued himself because we all are but still far from being safe from the crime.

What bothers the moon ...

We wonder still whether the tsotsis will be shaking in their boots at the sight of these two, but Vera suspects not. Of course, we see that already with bandits making a mockery of law enforcement with their broad daily daylight heists.

Do the maths

The signs of his fatigue were there when he got himself all tied up in simple maths when he declared emsakazweni that only 5% of the 192000 officers were rotten cops. The host pointed out that that worked out to about 8 or 9000 of bad police officers. Now that's a lot of baddies in uniform by any standard.

As that was pointed out ikhehla tried to wiggle out and said he had actually said less than 5%of the cops are bad. It all sounded like a dog chasing its tail ... round in circles.

Dear Ndosi, will you please haul him back to the classroom; there are a few tricks still to teach the poor fella ... 1+1 is ...?

School ground bully

Still on the question of the classroom, what a surprise move seeing Msholozi turning to his intellectual equals - Cosas - in a bid to rescue his sunken political career.

Typically, the once-upon-a-time Namba Wan saw nothing wrong being part of a gathering of school children during school hours.

After making threats to his enemies - Vera can add 1+1 to deduce that the imagined enemies are none other than Blade and the courts - then came the predictable belting of Mshini Wam. Can't he at least just move with the times ... that's an old soundtrack. Haai, old dogs!