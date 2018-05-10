Granting Grace Mugabe immunity inconsistent with country's obligations: Gender Equality

The Commission for Gender Equality said on Thursday South Africa's granting of diplomatic immunity to former Zimbabwe first lady Grace Mugabe following her alleged assault of a young woman in Johannesburg last year violated the country's obligation to impose penal sanctions on those convicted of violence against women.

The commission was making submissions in the High Court in Pretoria on Thursday in an application brought by the Democratic Alliance and others to set aside the minister's decision.

The granting of diplomatic immunity to Mugabe meant that the National Prosecuting Authority could not attend to the case opened by Gabriella Engels‚ the woman allegedly assaulted by Mugabe at a hotel in Sandton in August last year.

AfriForum‚ which is also party to the application‚ is assisting Engels to launch a private prosecution against Mugabe.