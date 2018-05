AfriForum leader Kallie Kriel is continuing to subject the people of this country to the past, harsh realities of apartheid.

This week Kriel was adamant that apartheid was not a crime against humanity.

Phew! The moegoe's sentiments show his lack of compassion for all those who suffered under apartheid. His utterances smack of being that of an ultra-racist belonging to a white supremacist party. Sies.