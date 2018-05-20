Saying apartheid was not a crime against humanity is itself a crime

I was driving with a colleague almost 12 years ago to attend the commemoration of the June 1976 Soweto riots. I took the wheel as he fiddled with his cameras and made small talk. Out of the blue he opined about the events that led to the massacre of unarmed school children on that fateful day.

His brother had been an apartheid policeman assigned to quell the protests and there had been no intention to kill until the protestors allegedly pelted the policemen with stones.

In essence, the police were justified in returning fire with live ammunition, according to my travelling companion. I could feel bile rising in my mouth at what I'd just heard. I was shocked because the events of that day were well documented and widely reported and the wanton killings of young people were never disputed.

However, in the mind of my former colleague the apartheid police deserved credit for the way they handled the threat of the marauding youth.

My colleague is of course not alone in his misguided attempt to rewrite our bloody history. This week, AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel put his foot in his mouth when he denied that apartheid was a crime against humanity.