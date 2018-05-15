Apartheid not a crime against humanity – AfriForum CEO

However, he insisted the United Nations was wrong to call it a crime against humanity. "There were never mass killings of people under apartheid as we saw under communism when the Jews were killed. When you speak about a concept of apartheid as a crime against humanity I see mass killings. That did not happen under apartheid."

Kriel said deputy CEO of AfriForum Ernst Roets had conducted research two years ago about the number of people killed during apartheid.

But, when called, Roets denied this and said he merely read what was available in the public domain on the subject.

This was despite the fact many black people were murdered by the apartheid regime even though there were not exact figures available.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission, charged with investigating politically motivated gross human rights violations committee between 1960 and 1994, in its report fully endorsed the international law position that apartheid was a crime against humanity.

ANC national spokesman Pule Mabe said what characterised apartheid was its entrenchment of divisions and hatred in society. "It was through the democratic breakthrough facilitated by the ANC that everyone in this country has the right to vote and exercise their choice."

Mabe said it was important that everyone contributed towards building a better country where people do not see each through the colour of skins.

EFF national spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said AfriForum should be ignored.

"AfriForum knows they are lying. So the question is why would they say such ridiculous things? It is because they hope media will spread this very lie for them."