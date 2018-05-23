The dismissal of a Pretoria-based South African National Defence Force (SANDF) major over hate speech on social media has been welcomed by commentators.

Calls for action to be taken had been mounting since March‚ following Major M.V Mohlala's inflammatory remarks on Facebook‚ relating to the murder of a 76-year-old retired professor and brutal assault on his elderly friend by house robbers in Johannesburg.

The major's remarks advocating violence against white people was made on a post initially written by the 80-year-old assault victim's son‚ who had asked why the criminals had kicked his father in his face while his hands were tied behind his back. He shared a photograph showing the severe injuries sustained by his father‚ a retired reverend.

The SANDF‚ SA Human Rights Commission and Equality Court were amongst the institutions asked to probe the inflammatory remarks made by Mohlala.

On Wednesday‚ Kobus Marais‚ a Democratic Alliance MP‚ thanked Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula following the major's dismissal.