Apartheid toll far higher than 600

I don't know what was going on in the mind of AfriForum's CEO Kallie Kriel when he said apartheid was not a crime against humanity. I didn't know he could be this insensitive.

The apartheid government broke all rules in pursuit of those it considered terrorists. State assassins broke sovereignty rules. Our neighbouring countries, like Zambia, Mozambique, Lesotho and Namibia, know what those assassins were capable of first hand. Ruth First was killed in Mozambique, where she probably felt she was safe. Alas, she wasn't. The apartheid government also destabilised countries like Angola.

Kriel didn't only insult those countries but the families of those whose loved ones were hanged. He insulted families of those who died while being tortured. He insulted the families of those whose loved ones have still not been found to this day.