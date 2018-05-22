AfriForum's Kallie Kriel should withdraw comments about apartheid: COPE

The Congress of the People (Cope) has called on AfriForum chief executive Kallie Kriel to withdraw a statement he made that there were not enough people killed during apartheid to justify it being called a crime against humanity.

"The Congress of the People rejects with contempt the AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel's recent comments and we urge him to withdraw the statement and never again teach South Africans‚ black and white‚ that apartheid was not a crime against humanity‚" said Cope president Mosiuoa Lekota.

"The United Nations guided by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and reports about how black South Africans were treated by the apartheid regime concluded that apartheid was indeed a crime against humanity."