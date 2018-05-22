Edward Zuma to apologise and pay R60 000 fine for hate speech

Edward Zuma has seven days to apologise to the South African public and pay two schools R30 000 each for hate speech he made against Derek Hanekom and Pravin Gordhan.

The South African Human Rights Commission applied to the Durban Equality Court last year to find Zuma guilty of hate speech and fined him R100 000 for an open letter to the pair.

In the letter Zuma described the Gordhan and Hanekom as an "anti-majoritarian sell-out minority in the ANC who have brazenly and unabashedly spoken out against [then-president] Zuma on various white-monopoly media platforms”.

He stated Gordhan was one of the most corrupt cadres who‚ like Gandhi‚ “sees black South Africans as low-class [curse]” while Hanekom was a "white askari who will do anything to be an obstacle to radical economic transformation and to defend white monopoly privileges."