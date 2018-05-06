News

Repo men chase Jacob Zuma's baby mama for car debt

By Ngwako Malatji and Thuso Magano - 06 May 2018 - 09:44
Nonkanyiso Conco, former president Jacob Zuma's new wife, has repo men on her trail as Wesbank seeks to repossess her Toyota Corolla for defaulting on instalment payments.
Nonkanyiso Conco, former president Jacob Zuma's new wife, has repo men on her trail as Wesbank seeks to repossess her Toyota Corolla for defaulting on instalment payments.
Image: Bafana Mahlangu

Repo men are on the tail of former president Jacob Zuma's new and youngest wife, Nonkanyiso Conco.

Sunday World can today reveal that Wesbank sent repo men to Conco's address in the expensive suburb of Zimbali in Durban three weeks ago to grab the Toyota Corolla they financed for her.

According to documents seen by Sunday World, Conco, 25, was about R25000 in arrears after she failed to pay her monthly instalment for the car she bought in April last year.

TO READ THE FULL STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD AT YOUR NEAREST STORE                                             

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Karabo Mokoena’s killer gets 32 years sentence
“You are the devil in disguise”- 8 quotes from judge's sentencing of Sandile ...
X