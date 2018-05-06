Repo men chase Jacob Zuma's baby mama for car debt

Repo men are on the tail of former president Jacob Zuma's new and youngest wife, Nonkanyiso Conco.

Sunday World can today reveal that Wesbank sent repo men to Conco's address in the expensive suburb of Zimbali in Durban three weeks ago to grab the Toyota Corolla they financed for her.

According to documents seen by Sunday World, Conco, 25, was about R25000 in arrears after she failed to pay her monthly instalment for the car she bought in April last year.

TO READ THE FULL STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD AT YOUR NEAREST STORE