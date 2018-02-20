Edward Zuma's response to an allegation against him before the Equality Court shows he lacks an understanding of hate speech.

This is according to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)‚ which wants the court to find former president Jacob Zuma's son guilty of hate speech and fine him R100 000 for comments in an open letter to Derek Hanekom and Pravin Gordhan last year.

In an unusually lengthy replying affidavit‚ the commission's KwaZulu-Natal manager Tanuja Munnoo said Zuma failed to provide a defence to the hate speech charge.

"He simply noted the allegation made by the applicant. Elsewhere‚ he has labelled the averments made by the applicant as opinion. What the respondent has‚ however‚ failed to do is give his versions of events. The respondent's position displays a lack of understanding of hate speech‚" she said.