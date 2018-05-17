The Zuma family has closed ranks in the wake of stunning revelations by retired KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen that the former president and other key ANC figures were plotting to kill him.

The secret scheme‚ alleged to have been hatched during a clandestine meeting in a low-cost housing settlement outside Durban‚ was thrust into sharp focus by DA MP Dianne Kohler-Barnard during the police budget debate on Tuesday.

“So great is the fear of General Booysen that a hit has allegedly been taken out on him‚” she said.

“There is confirmation from three independent and reliable sources that MK [Umkhonto weSizwe] veterans from Cornubia near Phoenix in KwaZulu-Natal have been taken on to do the job after meetings with none other than Jacob Zuma‚ Super Zuma and Sihle Zikalala‚” Kohler-Barnard said.

“Dudu Myeni is also implicated after meetings with the vets. Indeed‚ if General Booysen so much as stubs his toe‚ we’ll know where to look.