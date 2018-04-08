Agony at FNB as Chippa nail Chiefs

The insults from the Kaizer Chiefs supporters were enough to sum up their 3-0 home loss to Chippa United here yesterday.

From being calm and hopeful in the first half despite being 1-0 down through a Thabo Rakhale goal, they just couldn't take it by the final whistle after Mxolisi Macuphu and former Chiefs boy Edward Manqele added two more goals in the second half.

The win completed a double for the Chilli Boys over Steve Komphela's charges, who they also beat 1-0 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in December.

The score is, however, flattering, because for one, Chiefs had seen the most possession for the better part of the match.

They had come into the match confident of collecting all three points to keep up with the pacesetters Mamelodi Sundowns and rivals Orlando Pirates in the final run-in, but were confronted by a Chippa side that had other ideas.

As early as the 14th minute Amakhosi were forced into a change after Ramahlwe Mphahlele picked up a hamstring injury and was replaced by Bhongolethu Jayiya .

Things went from bad to worse for Chiefs when Rakhale burst into the area and rolled the ball under the on-rushing Itumeleng Khune for the visitors' opener.