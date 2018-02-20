Now that Zuma is out, what will happen to his family?

Following his departure from the highest office in the land, President Jacob Zuma’s family members should be pondering what the future holds for them and their lucrative tenders and businesses.

It has been constantly revealed over the years that a number of his immediate family members used his political clout to clinch business deals.

Many of them have held top management, executive and board member positions over the past nine years since Zuma became the president of the country.

First, it is Msholozi himself who must be ruing the demise of his leadership. His Masibambisane Rural Development Initiative, which he heads as chairman has been involved in a controversial allocation of a R800-million aid from the department of agriculture, forestry and fisheries. The deal was later rescinded. Zuma’s foundations and trusts have received financial “aid” from mining magnates and other top business executives.