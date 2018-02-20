Now that Zuma is out, what will happen to his family?
Following his departure from the highest office in the land, President Jacob Zuma’s family members should be pondering what the future holds for them and their lucrative tenders and businesses.
It has been constantly revealed over the years that a number of his immediate family members used his political clout to clinch business deals.
Many of them have held top management, executive and board member positions over the past nine years since Zuma became the president of the country.
First, it is Msholozi himself who must be ruing the demise of his leadership. His Masibambisane Rural Development Initiative, which he heads as chairman has been involved in a controversial allocation of a R800-million aid from the department of agriculture, forestry and fisheries. The deal was later rescinded. Zuma’s foundations and trusts have received financial “aid” from mining magnates and other top business executives.
His son Duduzane, must be cursing the day he was born as he is the biggest loser after his father publicly admitted he introduced him to do business with the infamous Gupta family, of which some of its members are on the run from the law.
The media-hostile Duduzane has been linked to no less than 21 companies, 12 of which are still active, including Mabengela Investments, Westdawn Investments, Gemini Moon Trading 254, is a board member of JIC Mining Services alongside Rajesh Gupta and serves on the board of Sahara Holdings and Shiva Uranium.
JIC is owned by Oakbay Investments, another Gupta company. He has been connected to the Sishen mining scandal, in the Northern Cape.
He has been non-executive director of Westdawn Investments, which owns JIC Mining Services. He owns 30% at waning news channel ANN7.
In 2016, it was revealed that Duduzane obtained shares in Tegeta, a Gupta family company.
The eldest of JZ’s sons, Edward was tasked with “development” at Is’thebe group of companies. He later became director of 10 active companies. Is’thebe Group has a string of Zuma’s relatives, Michael, Edward, Sikhumbuzo, Mxolosi and Priscilla, being members of its board or serving in executive positions.
Reports have over the years allegedly associated Edward to controversial cigarette manufacturer Yusuf Kajee. He and Kajee became directors of aspiring local low-cost airline Fastjet Holdings.
Duduzile Zuma was involved in 13 companies but resigned from five, including the board of the Guptas’ Sahara Computers. She sits on the board of Duzi Investment Holdings. Duduzile is on the board of a number of investment companies, and founded African Star Communications, a PR and events company.
Daughter Thuthukile raised eyebrows when she was appointed to an almost R1-million-a-year position of chief of staff in Post and Telecommunications Minister Siyabonga Cwele’s office. She was 25 then.
Gugu, Zuma’s daughter immersed herself in the entertainment industry after graduating from AFDA, in Cape Town in 2007 with a Live Performance degree.
She has had interests in Nyenyedzi Productions and co-owns Stained Glass Productions that produces Uzalo, fired former SABC COO Hlaudi commissioned a second series worth millions of rands.
The president’s younger brother, Michael, was involved in 27 companies, resigned from two, and has over the years been the director of 15 active firms, some contracted to build RDP houses.
He has been a director in the Midway Two group, a large services company under investigation in connection with a R1-billion police tender.
Zuma’s nephew Khulubuse was reported to have amassed a R100-billion oil empire in the DRC after President Joseph Kabila gave him two oil concessions.
In recent years, Khulubuse became involved in 32 registered local companies but remains actively involved in seven.
Khulubuse and his uncle’s lawyer, Michael Hulley, are directors of seven companies, six of which are dormant, among them Aurora Empowerment Systems and Labat Africa, which they formed to try and raise capital for Aurora.
Aurora owned two mines that were stripped of their licences after workers went unpaid.
Then come the wives, Zuma’s second wife Nompumelelo Ntuli-Zuma, controls an array of business interests and is a director of seven companies. She founded the MaNtuli Zuma J Foundation.
Tobeka Madiba-Zuma has varied business interests and a foundation that bears her name, the Madiba Family Trust.
Bongekile Ngema-Zuma controls the Sinqumo Trust, used in 2011 to buy a house for more than R5-million in Waterkloof, Pretoria. She is the founder of Bongi Ngema-Zuma Foundation. - Additional reporting by Timeslive, SowetanLive and Sunday Times