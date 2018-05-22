Got a tricky problem? Just look to nature

Here's a philosophical question for our time: never mind the wisdom of nature, what about the nature of wisdom?

According to the director of BiomimicrySA, Claire Janisch, all the answers we need to face the burgeoning population on planet earth are right there in nature.

Speaking at African Utility Week in Cape Town last week with 7000 delegates from around the world, Janisch explained that biomimicry "is about recognising that we can learn from nature's 3.8 billion years of experience to develop sustainable and resilient solutions for our world".

"Solutions to our problems already exist in nature. We can improve our physical world by following nature's example," she said, adding that this was particularly applicable to infrastructure.