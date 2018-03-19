ANC won't be mobilising to support Jacob Zuma court battle

The ANC will allow its members to go to court to support former president Jacob Zuma when he appears in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg to answer corruption charges, but in their personal capacities.

On Friday, National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams announced that Zuma would be charged with 16 counts of corruption, fraud, money laundering and racketeering.

The charges relate to payments Zuma received from his former financial adviser Shabir Shaik and French arms manufacturer Thales.

The ANC's latest stance means that the party will not mobilise its formal structures to support Zuma in court.