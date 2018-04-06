The junior Zuma has been a vocal proponent of his embattled father in his latest brush with the law.

He appeared in a bright yellow ANC T-shirt at an ad hoc protest outside the Durban University of Technology on Thursday night.

He had earlier this week locked horns with ANC NEC member and Police Minister Bheki Cele over the flying of party colours outside the Durban High Court.

The ANC has warned its members not to wear party colours when attending the court case and instead show support as individuals.

In a statement‚ Edward said: “As a member of the ANC myself I shall be attending court in my own ANC shirt unfortunately leadership.

“I wish to take this opportunity and assist my leader comrade Bheki Cele by putting things into perspective. Firstly‚ the Zuma family we did not mobilise any support nor are we in the business of such.

“It is people of South Africa who correctly believe that they need to support the former president Jacob Zuma as it's clear that the witch-hunt against JZ is being intensified from all corners and levels.

“It would be absurd to deny people the opportunity to show and vent their support and anger at this ludicrous charges laid against Jacob Zuma. The name of the ANC was never used by the ZUMA family but its members of the ANC who are and we can't stop them‚ hence as a member of the ANC myself I shall be attending Court in my own ANC shirt unfortunately leadership."

Zuma made good on his promise to wear the yellow‚ black and green. I want to be with the people who are innocent and I am one of them‚” he said.

“I have not spoken to my father but I would suppose that as an innocent man he is not worried‚” he added.