“Nobody owns the ANC. If you commit crimes‚ you must face the charges without calling the ANC to defend you as if when you were stealing‚ you were doing it for the ANC‚ while you were stealing for yourself and your children‚” he said.

“Leave the ANC alone. Don’t say you were not warned when you don’t want to listen‚” he was quoted as saying.

Zuma’s controversial son Edward on Tuesday hit back.

“As a member of the ANC myself‚ I shall be attending court in my own ANC shirt‚ unfortunately‚ leadership.

“I wish to take this opportunity and assist my leader comrade Bheki Cele by putting things into perspective. Firstly‚ the Zuma family‚ we did not mobilise any support nor are we in the business of such.

“It is people of South Africa who correctly believe that they need to support the former president Jacob Zuma as it’s clear that the witch-hunt against JZ is being intensified from all corners and levels.

“It would be absurd to deny people the opportunity to show and vent their support and anger at this ludicrous charges laid against Jacob Zuma. The name of the ANC was never used by the ZUMA family but it’s members of the ANC who are and we can’t stop them.”

Edward‚ who confirmed the statement was issued in his personal capacity‚ added: “I would therefore advise that you direct such to branches of the ANC and not ZUMA.”