Mduduzi Manana in hot water again as new allegations of assault emerge

In a statement made to police last night, which Sowetan has seen, Wiro said trouble began when she erroneously opened Manana’s gate at an an up-market private residential estate for a wrong person thinking it was a guest the former minister was expecting for breakfast.

Manana, a member of parliament, had earlier asked her to prepare breakfast for two people as he was expecting a guest. When Wiro saw a car at the gate and a lady ringing the bell, she immediately opened it thinking it was Manana's breakfast guest.

This led to Manana throwing tantrums allegedly hurling insults as he pushed her while kicking her out of his house and threatening to deport her back to Zimbabwe.

Wiro told Sowetan that she needed to hold on to a staircase pillars to avoid falling down the stairs.

"He was shouting at me saying I can't open his gate for anyone without checking with him first. I apologised but he kept shouting at me telling me that he had connections and can deport me back to Zimbabwe."

She said working for Manana was characterised by long hours and verbal abuse at her at the snap of a finger.

“On my first day working for Manana, I didn’t cook as he had told me not to cook but later shouted at me for not having cooked,” Wiro said.

She added: “I didn't know when I'm supposed to knock off… I always had to wait for him to tell me that it was fine for me to go sleep. ”

Wiro said at times she only was told to go sleep around 10 pm despite starting work at 6h30 in the morning.