Cigarette company could be in trouble over event sponsorship.

A Pietermaritzburg-based cigarette company could find itself in hot water for allegedly transgressing the tobacco control laws by sponsoring Saturday’s CK Aqua Fest at Ushaka Marine in Durban.

The Tobacco Products Control Amendment Act of 1999 outlawed the sponsorship, distribution of tobacco products and using cigarette brand names at events which the public attended or participated in.

However, the CK Aqua Fest, dubbed South Africa’s Number One Beach party, was seemingly directly linked with CK cigarettes produced by CK FMCG.

The events which started at 9am featured some of the biggest DJs in South Africa including 5FM's Kyle Cassim, Ryan The Dj and Vimo. It also included performances by Durban's Gqom group Distruction Boyz.