Mduduzi Manana tries to stop club brawl

ANC heavyweight and convicted night club woman basher Mduduzi Manana was recently roped into another club brawl, but this time the MP was the one in the middle making the peace.

Sunday World has learnt that Manana tried to stop a night-club brawl last Sunday that resulted in the brutal beating of his comrade Malusi Zondo.

Zondo, the leader of Progressive Youth In Business, was moered almost to a pulp by bodyguard trainer Sakhile "Biggie" Thusi at Cubana Lounge in Fourways, Joburg.

Ironically, this was the same spot where Manana, who was then deputy minister of higher education, was caught on camera beating up a female patron after the woman allegedly taunted him that he was gay. He resigned from his job and was convicted of assault by the Randburg Magistrate's Court and given a suspended sentence.

Speaking to Sunday World, Thusi, whose Facebook profile shows a lavish whiskey-sipping and fashion lifestyle with some images of him carrying guns, said he was with his friends chilling at the joint when Zondo asked one of his friends why he was socialising with a person like him.