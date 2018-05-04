Call for Malusi Gigaba to pay back money

Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba's six official overseas trips incurred expenses amounting to more than R1.3-million, with taxpayers footing the bill for his spouse to accompany him abroad.

The travels, between June 19 and November 17 2017, which included destinations such as New York, London and Shanghai, among others, cost R1 373 527.80.

However, Gigaba's spokesman Mayihlome Tshwete yesterday said "no law was broken" as the expenses were in line with the provisions in the Ministerial Handbook.

"Gigaba is not the first minister to be accompanied by his spouse when travelling abroad. All ministers are allowed to be accompanied by their spouses," Tshwete said.

"If it is wrong, then it should be wrong for all of ministers. I don't see why they should isolate Gigaba on this one."

On her Instagram account with more than 351000 followers, Norma Gigaba detailed some of the travels, checking-in at top hotels.

She regularly shared pictures of the lap of luxury and designer clothes, including posting a picture on November 17 of the luxurious Maria Bay Sands hotel in Singapore, a five-star hotel with rooms starting at R4900 per night.

The minister's wife later checked in at the exclusive Celavi Restaurant, also in Singapore, during Gigaba's Asian roadshow between November 12 and 17.