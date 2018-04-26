Mashaba wants city to honour Winnie

The City of Joburg plans to name its newly built R280-million calabash-shaped council chambers after the recently departed Struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

A report by the DA-led administration seeking the approval of council will be tabled at this afternoon's council meeting taking place in the very same building which was opened last year.

This looks set to be one of those rare occasions when opposing political parties speak in one voice in support of the proposal.

The report by the city's community development department, which Sowetan has seen, recommended that the calabash-shaped glass building with gold trimmings, situated at the top of Rissik Street in Braamfontein, be named after Madikizela-Mandela.

"Given Mama Winnie's stature and the commitment of the administration to building an inclusive society that provides meaningful redress, we believe that it would be a fitting tribute to honour Mama Winnie by naming the new council chambers after her," the report stated.

The energy-efficient building, which optimises the use of natural light which can be spotted from downtown Johannesburg, was awarded a five-star Green Star rating for its use of sustainable technologies.