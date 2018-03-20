Shivambu gets grilled for manhandling journalist

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu was roasted on Twitter for manhandling a journalist and compared to an “AWB thug” on Tuesday.

While many red beret supporters were quick to tweet in his defence‚ there was also a sense of outrage at his behaviour.

Shivambu was captured on video manhandling Netwerk24 multimedia journalist Adrian de Kock outside Parliament on Tuesday.

Veteran journalist Max du Preez said: “The last time I remember politicians intimidating journalists like @FloydShivambu did to @Netwerk24 's Adrian de Kock was when Eugene TerreBlanche's AWB thugs pushed me and others around.”