Youth agency lashes IAAF for its ‘anti-Caster campaign’

The “anti-Caster” clause introduced by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) was slammed by the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) in its Freedom Day message on Friday.

April 27 1994 ushered in a democratic dispensation filled with hope for prosperity and a better future for all South Africans.

“Caster Mokgadi Semenya is an embodiment of true sportsmanship and achievement against all odds. Her achievements serve as an inspiration to all young people‚” said Sifiso Mtsweni‚ the NYDA’s executive chairperson.

“Freedom for us should mean the ability to succeed in an environment that is tailored for success and not succumb to racist standards of the IAAF.”

The youth organisation reacted with “shock‚ disgust and dismay” to the IAAF’s new laws on female testosterone regulations. These require that women athletes must be recognised as female or as intersex and must reduce blood testosterone level to below 5nmol/l by using hormonal to remain eligible to compete.

The NYDA urged people to unite against the IAAF’s regulations.

South Africans were to recommit themselves to the values of goodwill and sacrifice. “Like Tata Nelson Mandela‚ our desire to do good for others and giving our time in service of our country should be the driving force of our lives‚” said Mtsweni.

“Young people must continue to reflect on what freedom means to us and whether the sacrifice of young freedom fighter such as Solomon Kalushi Mahlangu‚ Andrew Zondo‚ Tsietsi Mashinini and many other have yielded the desired results for our youth.”