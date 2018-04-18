“We are aware that in KZN a few bishops‚ including Bishop Ngcobo‚ started a campaign to support and defend former president Zuma. But our standpoint is that we don’t have a problem if individuals decide to support any person but not in the name of our organisation because we have tried to clear ourselves out of the political differences that exist even in the ruling party‚” said Mvambo.

He added that even during the political campaigns ahead of the ANC’s elective conference‚ they made it clear that they would not support any particular person “because that would be like interfering in the internal affairs of another organisation”.

“So our standpoint even now is that if they want to support whoever in their own individual capacities they are entitled to do as citizens of the country but not in the name of our organisation‚” he said.

He said it would be wrong for the organisation to be misrepresented by one person because they were a collective of different faiths.

“So whatever statement he made‚ he made it in his individual capacity‚ not on behalf of Nicsa. Our position is we dissociate from whatever statement he made and we would like to apologise to those who felt that Nicsa was doing them disservice.”

Mvambo described Ngcob’s statement as “unfortunate”‚ saying he had spoken to his KZN counterparts and they were also shocked by his remarks.

“We’re not even criticising what they are doing. All we’re saying is that they have a right to go and support the former president in their own right as religious leaders but not in the name of the organisation because that will be divisive for our members.