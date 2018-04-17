Former President Jacob Zuma will oppose a court bid to cut his legal funding - in a case that could have major implications for his ability to fight the corruption charges against him.

But President Cyril Ramaphosa has yet to indicate whether he will fight the applications bought by the Democratic Alliance to challenge a 2006 "deal" for the state to fund Zuma's legal costs‚ or will simply abide by the North Gauteng High Court's decision.

The Democratic Alliance has also asked the court to force Zuma to pay back the estimated R32.4-million already spent on his legal campaign to avoid prosecution.

If that order is granted‚ it could be financially devastating for the former president‚ who has already been ordered to personally pay the costs of his disastrous state capture cases.