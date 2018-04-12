Zuma turns 76 on Thursday.

In her time in office‚ Madonsela played a crucial part in exposing alleged corruption in Zuma’s administration. She had released a report‚ titled State of Capture‚ in November 2016‚ detailing allegations of an improper relationship between Zuma‚ some state officials and the controversial Gupta family‚ who are in business with his son Duduzane.

Zuma had attacked the report‚ accusing Madonsela of passing the buck by not completing the investigation and instead calling for a judicial commission of inquiry to further probe the allegations.

Sharing a birthday with Zuma is former finance minister and incumbent public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan. Madonsela also wished him a happy birthday. Gordhan turns 69.