South Africa

Rapturous welcome for Zuma at Madikizela-Mandela memorial

By BONGANI MTHETHWA - 13 April 2018 - 06:53
Image: THULI DLAMINI

Former president Jacob Zuma brought ANC struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's memorial service in Durban to a standstill as he made a grand entrance to a standing ovation and shouts of "Zuma Zuma" from hundreds of people gathered there.

ANC supporters‚ including members of various religious denominations‚ immediately chanted the now popular song "Wenzeni uZuma" (What has Zuma done?) as he made his way to the podium on Thursday night.

Zuma‚ who was celebrating his 76th birthday‚ was treated to a rendition of "Happy Birthday" led by Pastor Vusi Dube.

Earlier Zuma went to KwaMashu‚ north of Durban‚ where the ANC Women's League launched the Molo Makhelwane campaign in honour of Madikizela-Mandela.

Zuma is accompanied by Thobeka Madiba-Zuma and ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte.

