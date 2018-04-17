Criminals ‘hijack’ Jacob Zuma's homecoming ceremony.

A traditional homecoming ceremony for former president Jacob Zuma has been postponed because "some criminals hijacked the event".

Zuma’s nephew‚ Simphiwe Zuma‚ confirmed on Tuesday that the ceremony - to welcome Msholozi back home after he was ousted by the ANC - has been postponed indefinitely after it emerged that some people had been fundraising for the event using his name.

It was scheduled to take place at Zuma’s KwaDakwadunuse homestead in Nkandla on Saturday.

“It has been postponed‚ but to an unknown date because we still have to meet as a family. There were some things that didn’t go well because there were some people who were fundraising for the ceremony using our name and then we realised that there were some criminals who had hijacked the event‚” he said.

He said the ceremony would have included thanking the ancestors for Zuma’s homecoming after serving as head of state for two terms.