Former President Jacob Zuma wants to intervene in the State Capture legal saga in his personal capacity - so he can fight an order that he must personally pay the case's estimated R10-million legal costs bill.

A private attorneys firm indicated that they have been instructed to act on Zuma's behalf in the State Capture appeal‚ which President Cyril Ramaphosa formally withdrew from‚ just hours after Zuma appeared in court on unrelated corruption charges.

“Take further notice that with regards to the appeal on the issue of the punitive costs‚ the current President is not liable in that the punitive costs were against the former President in his personal capacity and as such we do not purport to act on the former President’s behalf in this notice‚" Ramaphosa's lawyers stated.