Loud cheers for Malema at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela funeral

He said that Ramaphosa must rest assured that EFF members in attendance will cheer his speech because they recognise him as the president.

Malema also said that Ramaphosa was Madikizela-Mandela’s President.

Turning to the coffin of Madikizela-Mandela that was placed in the middle of the stadium, Malema echoed the sentiment that has been trending; that the fallen struggle icon did not die but multiplied.

“I am here not to bury Mama because mothers don’t die, they multiply into millions of red flowers of love,” said Malema.

“I’m here Mama, to express my condolences to your biological children whom I know and the rest of the Madikizela and Mandela family.”

“I’m here to look at your grandchildren in the eyes and tell them that they will never be treated like they’ve got leprosy for as long as I’m still alive,” said Malema to loud cheers.

Malema went on to attack those whom he said had betrayed Madikizela-Mandela, specifically calling out United Democratic Movement.

He said that those that had betrayed her are now the ones who are crying the most.