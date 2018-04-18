The community of Mahikeng in North West has taken to the streets to call for Premier Supra Mahumapelo to step down.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the North West is also calling on Mahumapelo to resign‚ saying he has “completely lost the trust of the people‚ and control of the province”.

Joe McGluwa‚ DA North West leader‚ says the protests have been ignited by‚ among other factors‚ the death of two patients outside the Monthshioa Clinic on Tuesday.

The two deceased could allegedly not get medical help due to an ongoing strike by health workers.