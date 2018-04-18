Mahikeng residents call for Premier Supra Mahumapelo to step down
The community of Mahikeng in North West has taken to the streets to call for Premier Supra Mahumapelo to step down.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the North West is also calling on Mahumapelo to resign‚ saying he has “completely lost the trust of the people‚ and control of the province”.
Joe McGluwa‚ DA North West leader‚ says the protests have been ignited by‚ among other factors‚ the death of two patients outside the Monthshioa Clinic on Tuesday.
The two deceased could allegedly not get medical help due to an ongoing strike by health workers.
Residents describe Mahikeng as “burning”. Buses have been torched‚ cars and tyres burned. Currently‚ roads are blocked‚ said McGluwa.
“This could have been prevented if Mahumapelo played his role as custodian of the people of North West. His tenure as premier has been marked by servicing his interests as well as those of the Guptas‚” he charged.
Medical staff in the province have been on a go-slow strike for weeks due to lack of resources and poor working conditions.
“The communities also conveyed their utter dismay with the R1-million bursary the premier’s son allegedly received from Denel. These communities are voicing their anger against the lack of service delivery‚ the state of our province and the inadequate health care they are subjected to‚” said McGluwa.
Residents describe Mahikeng as "burning". Busses have been torched, cars and tyres burned. Currently, roads are blocked.
Residents in Mahikeng set a bus alight and demanding the immediate resignation of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo.
A bus and a building have been set alight & several roads have been barricaded near Mahikeng, by residents calling themselves the anti-Supra Mahumapelo group. They are demanding the immediate resignation of Mahumapelo