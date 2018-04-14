Zuma gets mixed reactions at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela funeral service

Loud cheers and boos filled the Orlando stadium when former President Jacob Zuma arrived for the funeral service of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Zuma was accompanied by his wife Bongi Ngema-Zuma to pay his last respects to the late stalwart.

Former President Thabo Mbeki was also present at the event.

Meanwhile, speakers on the podium recollected their memories with Madikizela-Mandela.

From close friend Mrs Mokgobo who spoke about how Mama Winnie had impacted her life and those of black social workers in the country. A profession in which she (Madikizela-Mandela) became the first black woman to be qualified for.

Ms Zukiswa Madikizela paid tribute by calling on all black South African women to carry forward the struggle icon’s legacy.

“The mother of the nation has left a legacy that we should carry forward to honour her,” she said adding that Mama Winnie had lived her life to the “fullest”.

“I’ll miss our conversations which ranged from political issues to gossiping about our grandmothers.”

GCIS confirmed that the stadium was almost filled to capacity. An official said that the stadium can carry 36 700 people and added “we’re almost there”, referring to filling the venue to capacity.