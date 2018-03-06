South Africa

Julius seizer? No‚ just Malema the manipulator

By Ranjeni Munusamy - 06 March 2018 - 06:34
Julius Malema launches voter registration campaign.
Julius Malema launches voter registration campaign.

If there is anyone who knows how to press South Africa’s buttons it is Julius Malema.

His speech at the launch of the EFF’s voter registration campaign in Johannesburg on Sunday was the type of populist demagoguery that would make Hugo Chavez proud – and perhaps a little envious.

Malema sought to do two things in his address. The first was to assert the EFF’s relevance in the changed political landscape and the second was to shift attention away from the new star attraction‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Malema is accomplished at rattling the cages of the establishment and the middle class‚ and there is nothing that causes more upset than threatening the constitutional edifice and structure of society.

For more on this article‚ please visit Times Select

Enough is enough‚ our people must get the land’‚ says Malema

The Economic Freedom Fighters have tabled their motion on land expropriation without compensation‚ calling on the ANC to change the Constitution to ...
News
6 days ago

EFF to present draft resolution on land expropriation in Parliament

EFF leader Julius Malema will on Tuesday lead a motion on expropriation of land without compensation in Parliament.
News
8 days ago

Malema and his noisy lackeys a bad example to our younger generation

Julius Malema continues to make himself and his party irrelevant.
Opinion
14 days ago

It's Malema vs Maimane: Two party leaders clash over land issue

Government’s plans to expropriate land without compensation has pitted the EFF and the DA against each other in parliament‚ threatening an alliance ...
News
14 days ago

Ramphosa has no plan: Malema

Julius Malema pulled no punches on Friday night‚ essentially describing Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address as fluff.
News
17 days ago

Malema calls out Zuma over Mbeki's ouster

Julius Malema‚ once one of Jacob Zuma's biggest supporters‚ has called out the president on what he says is a lie.
News
19 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Listeriosis in SA: what we know so far
‘Land will be expropriated without compensation. It will happen’- President ...
X