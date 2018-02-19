Government’s plans to expropriate land without compensation has pitted the EFF and the DA against each other in parliament‚ threatening an alliance pact at municipal level.

The divisions between the two parties emerged on Monday morning during the parliamentary debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address‚ which he delivered on Friday night.

Speaking during the debate‚ DA leader Mmusi Maimane suggested that expropriation of land without compensation was at odds with the constitutionally enshrined rights to private property ownership‚ while EFF leader Julius Malema said Maimane’s view could put their municipal cooperation at risk of collapse.

Ramaphosa on Friday announced that government would this year be implementing the policy of land expropriation without compensation following the adoption of such a resolution by the governing ANC at its national conference in December last year.

But Maimane has urged Ramaphosa to reconsider government’s new policy on fast-tracking land reform‚ saying there were different ways of tackling the issue.