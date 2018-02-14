Malema calls out Zuma over Mbeki's ouster
Julius Malema‚ once one of Jacob Zuma's biggest supporters‚ has called out the president on what he says is a lie.
Talking live on national television‚ Zuma said he was one of those who said Thabo Mbeki should not be recalled " . . . "it would set a bad precedent… I was defeated by the majority".
Zuma: I was one of those who said we must not recall Comrade President Mbeki… it would set a bad precedent… I was defeated by the majority.— Ranjeni Munusamy (@RanjeniM) February 14, 2018
Malema‚ now leader of the opposition EFF fighting for a motion of no confidence in Zuma in parliament‚ rejected this assertion on Twitter.
"He talking rubbish‚ CR (Cyril Ramaphosa) is the one who opposed it. Zuma told me that we should remove Mbeki because he can’t work with him."
He talking rubbish, CR is the one who opposed it. Zuma told me that we should remove Mbeki because he can’t work with him.— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 14, 2018
