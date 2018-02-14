South Africa

Malema calls out Zuma over Mbeki's ouster

By Staff Reporter - 14 February 2018 - 15:13
Julius Malema‚ once one of Jacob Zuma's biggest supporters‚ has called out the president on what he says is a lie.

Talking live on national television‚ Zuma said he was one of those who said Thabo Mbeki should not be recalled " . . . "it would set a bad precedent… I was defeated by the majority".

Malema‚ now leader of the opposition EFF fighting for a motion of no confidence in Zuma in parliament‚ rejected this assertion on Twitter.

"He talking rubbish‚ CR (Cyril Ramaphosa) is the one who opposed it. Zuma told me that we should remove Mbeki because he can’t work with him."

Chief whips of the DA, EFF and IFP have commented on the motion on a vote of no confidence against Jacob Zuma, which will be heard in Parliament on Thursday.

