Malema flays Zulu king over land issue

EFF leader Julius Malema has taken a swipe at Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini - whom he last year presented with a herd of cattle as a birthday gift - and said people should not shiver when he speaks.

"When they speak we must shiver. No, we are in the democratic debate [about land] here. The Zulu kingdom must also contribute to the debate we are having here," he said.

Malema was speaking yesterday at the launch of his party's election registration campaign in Johannesburg.

"The Zulu kingdom must never allow white people to put it against the black majority. No one is going to take land from Zulu people.