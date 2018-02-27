Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has threatened to pass a motion of no confidence in Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip as a "warning shot" aimed at getting the Democratic Alliance to show their commitment to land expropriation without compensation.

"On April 6‚ the day of Jan van Riebeecks' arrival‚ the day of the formation of the PAC [Pan Africanist Congress] of Robert Sobukwe and the hanging of Solomon Mahlangu… in honour of these people and also as a demonstration of the seriousness about this issue of land‚ we will be passing a motion of no confidence in the mayor as a warning shot to the DA‚" said Malema.

Speaking during a debate after tabling the motion of land without compensation in Parliament on Tuesday‚ Malema told the DA that‚ unlike the African National Congress which adhered to their "conditions"‚ the DA was found wanting when asked to change its stance on expropriation of land without compensation.

"In our discussion after the 2016 elections we gave the ANC certain conditions and one of those conditions was that [Jacob] Zuma must go‚ Die Stem must fall‚ one capital city‚ Gupta commission and free education. The ANC seems to be meeting all of the conditions we have given them during those negotiations‚" said Malema.