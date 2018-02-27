Malema threatens to remove PE mayor if DA doesn't accept land expropriation without compensation
Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has threatened to pass a motion of no confidence in Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip as a "warning shot" aimed at getting the Democratic Alliance to show their commitment to land expropriation without compensation.
"On April 6‚ the day of Jan van Riebeecks' arrival‚ the day of the formation of the PAC [Pan Africanist Congress] of Robert Sobukwe and the hanging of Solomon Mahlangu… in honour of these people and also as a demonstration of the seriousness about this issue of land‚ we will be passing a motion of no confidence in the mayor as a warning shot to the DA‚" said Malema.
Speaking during a debate after tabling the motion of land without compensation in Parliament on Tuesday‚ Malema told the DA that‚ unlike the African National Congress which adhered to their "conditions"‚ the DA was found wanting when asked to change its stance on expropriation of land without compensation.
"In our discussion after the 2016 elections we gave the ANC certain conditions and one of those conditions was that [Jacob] Zuma must go‚ Die Stem must fall‚ one capital city‚ Gupta commission and free education. The ANC seems to be meeting all of the conditions we have given them during those negotiations‚" said Malema.
"We gave the same conditions to the DA and the DA seems not to be meeting any of the conditions we have given them on why they should run the metros and they are forever drifting away from the EFF. So we will have to find a way of really dealing with the situation in the metros‚" said Malema.
Malema's remarks follows DA leader Mmusi Maimane saying that expropriation of land without compensation is incompatible with a growing economy during the state of the nation debate last week.
However‚ Malema‚ who has been championing expropriation of land without compensation‚ said they will deal with the DA if their attitude on this matter did not change.
Also during the debate‚ Malema labelled Congress of the People leader Mosiuoa Lekota‚ who has vehemently opposed expropriation without compensation‚ of becoming a "historical mistake" after returning from Robben Island.
"When consciousness escapes you‚ it doesn’t say goodbye. You are a such a typical example of a person who has just lost his political consciousness‚" Malema told Lekota.
