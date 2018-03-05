Farmer arrested for ramming home with tractor.

A dairy farmer embroiled in a labour dispute is facing a string of charges after repeatedly ramming a tractor into a home – seriously injuring a former employee.

The farmer‚ from the coastal town of Mossel Bay on the Garden Route‚ was arrested by police on Sunday.

The dispute appears to have started in December 2017 when a farm worker and his wife were fired and subsequently lodged an unfair dismissal case against the farmer at the CCMA.

Elvin Booysen‚ chairman of a local farm committee in the area‚ said the couple were confronted by the farmer while fetching wood. “While that (CCMA) case was ongoing they continued to live on the farm. The river is on the border of the farm …. The farmer came and confronted them. He told them it was his river and they cannot remove the wood‚” said Booysen.