Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema pulled no punches on Friday night‚ essentially describing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address as fluff that the country wanted to hear.

Speaking to eNCA in the wake of the Sona‚ Malema said: “There is no plan. The man told us what we want to hear. He has announced a lot commissions‚ he has announced a lot of seminars‚ that’s the only thing that came out of his mouth. Once a man says that‚ you must know he doesn’t know what he wants to do.”

However‚ Malema said there were some points worth celebrating.

“We welcome the expropriation of land without compensation. We welcome the reducing [the size] of cabinet. We have always said that the South African cabinet is too big and it doesn’t add value to South Africa.

“We welcome changes in SOEs‚ prosecution of criminals in his organisation. He must arrest his own colleagues because they are corrupt‚” Malema said.

He also encouraged Ramaphosa to go through with his promises‚ saying they “gave him a chance today”.

“We hope he will not get cold feet. We said to him at the beginning‚ ‘Relax‚ brother‚ read your speech‚ make your speech to the people.’ We want peace in this parliament‚ we are people of peace. We only had a problem with the delinquent [Jacob Zuma] in the past; the delinquent is gone now‚ and superior logic will be the order of the day in this parliament.

“The president did very well during the address. He's got no idea how he is going to change the lives of our people‚” said Malema.