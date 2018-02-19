Malema and his noisy lackeys a bad example to our younger generation

Julius Malema continues to make himself and his party irrelevant.

I don't think they will ever grow up in politics.

After their disruptive request to have former president Jacob Zuma's resignation letter read in parliament was declined, they boycotted Cyril Ramaphosa's swearing-in ceremony and showed themselves out.

No one even cared.

Ramaphosa was successfully sworn in as the country's president.

Malema and his noisy lackeys missed the party.

Most South Africans enjoyed every moment of it. We desperately needed a new leader.

The EFF has portrayed itself as a bad example, especially to our younger generation.

Respect is not in their vocabulary. They could have sat down and shut their mouths and preserve the little dignity they still have left.

Lefty Zondi,Khutsong